PCSD: Road closures following vehicle collision at Flowing Wells Road, Sol Place

TUCSON - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a scene of a vehicle collision at Flowing Wells Road and Sol Place on Monday evening.

Northbound and southbound Flowing Wells Road from Sol Place to Wetmore Road is currently closed, PCSD reported.

Traffic will be delayed while deputies investigate the collision. 

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

Details on this story are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information on this incident.

