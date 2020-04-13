Local cemetery now streaming virtual funerals for attendees

TUCSON - Evergreen Cemetery & Mortuary has now started to offer virtual services to make arrangements, share service details, and invite people to attend online while staying safe.

On Monday morning, fourteen family members used Evergreen Cemetery & Mortuary's new online service to watch the funeral.

It was the cemetery's first completed online service.

The restrictions due to COVID-19 would not allow the family members to attend in person.

"Being able to provide this service is filling a huge void, I think of that connectivity that people are really missing," said Cathy Fiorelli, the general manager of Evergreen Cemetery & Mortuary.

No more than 10 people can be physically present at the services.

However, up to 500 can attend online.

Family members can be designated to speak through the online service and others can leave comments in the chat feature, allowing people to share memories of their loved one.

"It's kind of that connectivity of the 21st century that we all live in now that can't be replaced," said Fiorelli. "This gives people that way to still be able to connect even though they're apart."

This online service option is something the cemetery will consider keeping long-term for those people who can't make it to funerals without restrictions in place.

After Evergreen Cemetery & Mortuary's first online service Monday morning, Fiorelli expects this option to become more common as the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus.

"We are here to serve the families," said Fiorelli. "We are here to give people that peace of mind and comfort and get them through the tragedy of this loss and to help them process that."

Furthermore, each service is recorded so that family members can share it with those who were not able to stream it live.