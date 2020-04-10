Southern Arizona churches thinking outside the box for Easter services amidst COVID-19 pandemic

BENSON, Ariz. - With social distancing and large groups being unable to gather, local churches are thinking outside the box for Easter Sunday this year.

The traditional service is held inside a sanctuary.

However, this year, church goers will worship from unusual places, such as their cars.

"We have been given an opportunity like never before to truly share the gospel and to shine the light," said Pastor Dan King of Calvary Baptist Church in Benson, Ariz.

Easter Sunday service at Calvary Baptist Church will be taking a "drive in" approach this year.

"They will pull into our parking lot and they will be greeted with people wearing mask and gloves. They will be directed by our parking staff and then tune into FM 88.7," said King. "We have a FM transmitter on our sound board that will relay everything we do through the service."

King said the church's music team will be inside playing through the PA system and into the radio.

"After we sing a little, we will have some specials and then I will preach for a little bit," said King.

It is untraditional, however, King said it is a great way for the members to worship God while also using social distancing.

King also said that the church will ask everybody to remain their cars and keep their windows up since everything will be coming through their car speakers.

"So there is no getting out and socializing," Pastor King said. "I know they want to but we just ask during this period of time so we can abide by the regulations that have been asked to do."

Other churches in Southern Arizona are having a Good Friday service, like St. Mark Catholic Church in Oro Valley, Ariz.

"We are going to be doing drive-thru confession," said Father John Arnold of St. Mark Catholic Church. "So people line up in their car and the priest sits in a chair and people drive up using proper social distancing."

For Sunday service, St. Mark Catholic Church will be going digital.

"So we have been using our social media, Facebook, our email to keep connected to our parishioners," said Arnold. "And to do daily Mass and devotions during this Holy time of the year."