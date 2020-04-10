PCSO informs public how deputy routines have changed amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office recently released a video on Twitter, detailing how their routines have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PCSO deputies are now equipped with more gloves and protective face masks in case they respond to a call with a potentially infected person.

“I just touched driver's licenses and all kinds of paperwork so normally what I'll do before I get back in the car, I’ll get some hand sanitizer, said PCSO Deputy Earl Choate. “I've used it more in the past couple of weeks than I have ever used it.”

The sheriff's office says if you contact a deputy, you can help by letting them know of any symptoms you may be feeling.