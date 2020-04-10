Northwest Fire: River Rd, Shannon Rd intersection closed following head-on collision

TUCSON - Northwest Fire reported that a head-on collision involving two vehicles has shutdown the northbound lane of River Road at Shannon Road Friday evening.

NWF reported four patients with serious injuries are involved in this incident.

Authorities ask that the area be avoided.

Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Police Department are also responding to this incident, according to the tweet posted by NWF.

Details on this incident are limited at this time.

