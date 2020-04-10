Mayor Romero, eegee’s delivers frozen treats to first-responders to help lift spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - Tucsonans know when the weather starts to warm up, a nice cold eegee could turn a hard day into an amazing one.

With anxiety and tensions high amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tucson staple decided to lift the spirits of those who may deal with the most stress during this time by delivering this sweet frozen delight to members of Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire Department and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Friday afternoon.

According to eegee's, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero reached out to the sandwich chain on social media to make this special delivery request.

“Our community is working so hard to make sure our residents are cared for and I thought a Watermelon eegees would be a Tucson way to lift the spirits of those on the front lines,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “I was delighted when eegee’s said they would help.”

On Friday, Romero stopped by Tucson Fire Station 1 to deliver Watermelon eegees to the first responders personally and thank them for their efforts during this trying time.

“We were pleased to help Mayor Romero with this special request and used what limited watermelon inventory we had to meet the request,” eegee’s CEO Ron Petty said.

The company then continued their deliveries to the rest of the Tucson Fire and Police stations, as well as the Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The deliveries were accompanied with a special thank you from the mayor.