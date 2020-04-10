Lowe’s Home Improvement southwest Tucson location donates household items to local first responders

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department posted a tweet thanking Lowe's Home Improvement, specifically the southwest Tucson location, for donating various items to first responders throughout Tucson.

The "generous," as TPD described it, donations from Lowe's on W. Valencia Road were given to several police and fire stations within the Tucson area.

"These items will keep our first responders healthy & safe. You guys are the best!!!," TPD tweeted Friday.