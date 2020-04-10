Hundreds come out for car rally to release detained migrants at Eloy Detention Center

ELOY, Ariz. - Hundreds of cars lined up outside the Eloy Detention Center Friday night.

Hundreds of cars rallying tonight just outside the Eloy Detention Center. These people honking, sending a message to ⁦@ICEgov⁩, demanding ICE officials release migrants from detention to help stop the spread of #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/plMqOpgAEZ — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 11, 2020

With honk after honk, activists sent a loud message to the federal government, demanding Immigration & Customs Enforcement release the migrants from detention to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The line of cars just seems to get longer. These folks demand @ICEgov release migrants held here in Eloy to try and stop spread of COVID. Human Rights Groups say at least two migrants in the detention center tested positive for virus. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/gF5ekUoQiH — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) April 11, 2020

Several human rights groups told News 4 Tucson they know at least two people inside the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

"How do you practice social distancing when you're in a cage, when you're detained?," protestor Madeline Guiott said.

Rick Saling was another protestor at the rally outside of the Eloy Detention Center on Friday.

"It's just a horrendous thing that cries out to anybody who's got a sense of humanity," Saling said.

"They're living in very crowded quarters," Jennifer Lowenstein said. "They're at high risk because they're crammed together in a detention center with a very uncertain future."

Lowenstein, a protestor at Friday's rally, told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink she's out here to speak up for her voiceless neighbors.

"It's so important to me that people who don't have a voice be heard," she said.

In a statement, ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said in part: