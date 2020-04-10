Hundreds come out for car rally to release detained migrants at Eloy Detention Center

Hundreds come out for car rally to release detained migrants at Eloy Detention CenterNew
ELOY, Ariz. - Hundreds of cars lined up outside the Eloy Detention Center Friday night.
With honk after honk, activists sent a loud message to the federal government, demanding Immigration & Customs Enforcement release the migrants from detention to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Several human rights groups told News 4 Tucson they know at least two people inside the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
"How do you practice social distancing when you're in a cage, when you're detained?," protestor Madeline Guiott said.
Rick Saling was another protestor at the rally outside of the Eloy Detention Center on Friday.
"It's just a horrendous thing that cries out to anybody who's got a sense of humanity," Saling said.
"They're living in very crowded quarters," Jennifer Lowenstein said. "They're at high risk because they're crammed together in a detention center with a very uncertain future."
Lowenstein, a protestor at Friday's rally, told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink she's out here to speak up for her voiceless neighbors.
"It's so important to me that people who don't have a voice be heard," she said.
In a statement, ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said in part:
"ICE is committed to ensuring the welfare of all those in the agency’s custody and ensures that detained individuals reside in safe, secure and humane environments under appropriate conditions of confinement..."Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, ICE spokeswoman
"Due to the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, ICE is reviewing cases of individuals in detention who may be vulnerable to the virus. Utilizing CDC guidance along with the advice of medical professionals, ICE may place individuals in a number of alternatives to detention options."