UArizona medical students volunteering to help those in need, check for COVID-19 symptoms

TUCSON – A group of medical students from the University of Arizona have been doing their part to help keep people who are living on the streets fed and hydrated while at the same time, potentially saving lives.

The students have been volunteering at the Z Mansion downtown.

The student volunteers hand out much-needed food, drinks, and hygiene items to those in need.

Furthermore, the UArizona medical students are also checking to see if the people coming in exhibit any signs of COVID-19, then taking steps to keep them isolated until further medial screening can be done.

“Unfortunately, we don't have really the ability to test people out here,” said Christopher Vance, a fourth year medical student. “So it's more of just, you know, getting the people who either are showing symptoms or who have been in contact with people showing symptoms off of the street.”

Christian Bergman is also a fourth year UArizona medical student.

“This was something that I could do to share my talents and skills that I've picked up over the past few years at the university and help out a population that really needs it,” Bergman said.

College of Medicine instructors aren't letting up either.

The UA instructors have been using the front patio of the Z Mansion as a pop-up classroom to teach their students.