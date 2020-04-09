Tucson doctor not convinced medication Trump touts can effectively treat Coronavirus

TUCSON - President Donald Trump believes a drug called Hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat both Malaria and Lupus, could be the answer to treating Coronavirus.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey allowed the drug to be dispensed by pharmacists, in certain circumstances, for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

However, some doctors are not ready to prescribe the medication.

Dr. Christian Moher is a family medicine physician at Tucson’s Escalera Health.

Moher has treated coronavirus patients and argued the science just isn’t there to use Hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19.

”We want to help,” Moher said. “We want to do what’s best for our patients. I don’t have evidence to support Hydroxychloroquine is safe for my patients at this point in time. Especially, since most patients who get this illness have a mild disease process, they may not need medication at all.”

Hydroxychloroquine could have significant side effects, especially in heart patients, Moher told News 4 Tucson.

”Side effects to the eyes, to the gastrointestinal tract," Moher said. "There are certain heart rhythms that could be fatal to patients, especially if mixed with certain antibiotics."

Moher said in certain parts of the country, there is a shortage of Hydroxychloroquine.

This concerns Moher because he knows Lupus and Rheumatoid arthritis Arthritis patients rely on the medication.