Local neighborhood sets up decorations after 9-year-old feels sad quarantining on her birthday

TUSCON - Annabelle Mayfield, a younger member of the Tucson community, had been very sad about having to be quarantined for her birthday, according to her Aunt Christina who told News 4 Tucson.

On Thursday, Annabelle turned 9 years old.

Annabelle's mother connected with their neighbors through the social networking service Nextdoor and told them Annabelle was feeling upset.

Annabelle's Aunt Christina told us that Annabelle and her family go on walks daily so when it came time for their walk on Thursday, things looked a little different!

Annabelle and her family were touched and in awe by the kindness of their neighbors when they saw signs, decorations, and even some gifts for Annabelle's ninth birthday.

It turns out that many had never even met Annabelle or her family, Aunt Christina told News 4 Tucson.

News 4 Tucson wishes Annabelle Mayfield a very Happy Birthday!