Local first responders hope the community will “Just Be Truthful” to help avoid spread of COVID-19

DREXEL HEIGHTS, Ariz. - Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire Districts are doing what they can to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

The message is simple, "Just Be Truthful."

We live in a time where tensions are high which makes us do or say things we normally would not do.

That is exactly what happened in Drexel Heights Wednesday.

When you call 911, dispatchers will ask you several questions related to COVID-19.

This helps determine if the crew needs to take precautions during their response.

"The individual basically said no one here is sick but I do need medical attention," said L.T. Pratt, PIO for Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire Districts.

Pratt then described the situation when crews arrived on-scene Wednesday.

"They pretty much made the determination by what they were seeing and what they observed that the person inside was, in fact, sick," said Pratt. "With further questioning, the individual had been tested for COVID-19 and the results had not come back yet."

There is a perception the public has that first responders will not respond to a call if someone has the Coronavirus.

"That is not the case. That is our job," said Pratt. "We will provide the best medical care that we possibly can. We are asking these questions so people can take the precautions and protect themselves."

If crews are exposed to someone who potentially has the Coronavirus, they decontaminate everything.

"Their clothing and all of that will go into the wash. They will get scrubbed down. They will take their showers," said Pratt. "They will wipe themselves with disinfectant and of course de-con all the trucks and equipment they used on that call."

These procedures are in place to keep you and crew members safe.

"But they are also concerned about taking it home to those people they love and they want to be around," said Pratt.

So the next time you call 911, "Just Be Truthful."