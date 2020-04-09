HSSA delivering Easter baskets for Tucson pets

TUCSON – The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is delivering Easter baskets for Tucson pets!

Pet owners can purchase a dog or cat themed basket which includes curated items from HSSA’s PAWSH retail stores.

Each basket will also include a jigsaw puzzle from HSSA’s Thrift Store.

HSSA says that the items will be disinfected during packaging and include contactless delivery.

Purchase your pet an Easter Basket from HSSA! 🐾❤️Baskets include curated items for either dogs or cats from HSSA’s... Posted by The Humane Society of Southern Arizona on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Customers will also have the option to pick up their basket for $5 less without leaving their vehicle from HSSA’s Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.

If you don't want a basket, but want to support the shelter, you have the option of purchasing one to be donated to a shelter pet.

The Humane Society Thrift Store and PAWSH Park Place are currently closed until further notice.

HSSA is currently conducting adoptions by appointment-only, and is encouraging the public to browse adoptable pets online at www.hssaz.org/adopt.