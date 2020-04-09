AZDPS: Authorities in search of suspects after attempted vehicle stop turns into pursuit on I-10

TUCSON - Authorities are in search of two suspects after a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop in the eastbound lane on Interstate 10 Thursday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A DPS trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-10 heading eastbound at Milepost 208 at approximately 8:39 p.m.

The attempted vehicle stop then turned into a pursuit that lasted approximately 19 minutes, according to the DPS Duty Office.

Then, at Milepost 245, the subjects bailed out from the vehicle and fled on to the Frontage Road and surrounding area.

DPS reported that units have perimeters set up and are looking for the driver and a passenger.

The incident is still active at this time and details are limited.

