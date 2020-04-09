AZ Game & Fish releases 3 rescued bear cubs back into the wild in central Arizona

TUCSON - The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced they released three bear cubs back into the wild last week after they were rescued last year near Oracle, Ariz.

Photo Courtesy of Arizona Game & Fish Department

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, with assistance from the Hayden Police Department, AZGFD, and a good Samaritan, rescued the female cubs after their mother was hit and killed by a car near Oracle.

Photo Courtesy of Arizona Game & Fish Department

Following the rescue, AZGF transported the bear cubs to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, which is where they have stayed for the past year.

Photo Courtesy of Arizona Game & Fish Department

“We’ve minimized human contact in caring for them," said James O’Brien, clinic manager and veterinary technician for SWCC. "They are big enough and ready to be released back into the wild.”

According to AZGF, the three sister cubs will likely remain together until they get adjusted to their habitat then they’ll move apart on their own.