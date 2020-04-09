AZ DOC gives update on COVID-19 management after a third inmate tests positive

TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, or ADCRR, was notified that an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Florence has tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, there is more than 42,000 ADCRR inmates.

Of those 42,000, 68 inmates have been tested.

A total of 58 inmates have tested negative, three are confirmed positive, and seven are pending, according to ADCRR.

ADCRR continues to isolate any inmates who display flu-like symptoms from the general population.

Those inmates are then monitored and provided appropriate follow-up care.

Earlier this week, two other ADCRR inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, ADCRR said one of those two inmates tested positive at a privately operated state facility in the Tucson suburb of Marana.

ADCRR also said that both of the inmates were receiving necessary medical attention.