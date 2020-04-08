Windy Wednesday!

TUCSON - A storm system will impact us over the next few days bringing gusty conditions, cooler temperatures and isolated showers!

Today: Windy with showers mainly north and west of Tucson (10%). High: 81°

Windy with showers mainly north and west of Tucson (10%). High: 81° Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible (10%). Low: 47°

Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible (10%). Low: 47° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler! High: 73°

Today: Showers will stay to the north and west of Tucson but it will be WINDY thanks to a cold front passing through! Sustained wind will be around 15-25 MPH with gusts closer to 40 MPH late this morning and through the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Cooler air filters in behind that cold front so highs will only warm into the 60s and low 70s. Showers continue to stay to the north and west of Tucson.

Friday: The area of low pressure associated with this system is expected to track through Southern Arizona. As a result, Friday afternoon and evening will be the best time to see some showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will be light with 0.01" to 0.10" possible.

Saturday: Some isolated showers will linger into the morning and then it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s.

Easter Sunday: Beautiful with highs in the 70s and 80s and tons of sun.

