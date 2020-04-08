TUSD offering daycare to children of first responders, waiving fees

TUCSON - Tucson Unified School District is helping out first responders.

The district is offering discounted child care to kids of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

The child care services will be offered at Brichta Early Learning Center and Schumaker Infant & Early Learning Center.

TUSD is waiving the $50 registration and $50 supply fee.

The service is being offered through May 21 from 6 a.m until 6 p.m.

Space is limited so act now if you want to take advantage of the offer.