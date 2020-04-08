Honoring 19 Marines who were killed in the Marana Osprey crash 20 years ago

MARANA - 20 years ago on April 8, 2000, 19 Marines were conducting a nighttime training exercise.

As the MV-22 Osprey was preparing to land, the unimaginable happened.

"There were two Ospreys coming in actually into the Marana Regional Airport," said Nighthawk-72 Memorial Organizer Terry Byron. "The one with the call sign NightHawk 72 ended up crashing and all 19 Marines onboard were killed."

One of those 19 marines was Major Brooks Gruber.

Gruber was one of the pilots.

"He called me that morning. He was really excited about it because he said we are going to have all the aircraft up for the first time," said Connie Gruber, wife of Major Gruber. "They would all be up that night. He was talking like a little kid. It was 'Love you, kiss the baby I'll call you tomorrow'."

Around 3 a.m., there was a knock on the door.

"I looked out," said Connie. "Well, my mother looked out first and she said it is someone in uniform and you know, I knew."

Major Gruber left behind his wife Connie and their six month old baby girl, Brooke.

"You know my dad was special. He was not like other dads. He is one of a kind," said Brooke, Major Gruber's daughter. "I grew up hearing stories from my dad's friends about how funny and handsome he was."

Now, at 20 years old, Brooke carries on her dad's legacy and not just with his name.

"In high school I was selected to attend the United States Military Academy Prep School," Brooke said. "I just graduated from that this past May and I was a Cadet at West Point."

Connie and Brooke Gruber will not be able to attend the memorial service this year due to distance.

"I would like to thank all the citizens in Marana because they memorialize my father so beautifully every year," Brooke said.

"I am planning on seeing my husband again one day," Connie said. "Brooke will see her dad one day. It won't be in this life."

A 5-plane Missing Man Formation Flyover will be take place Saturday, along with a ceremony.

Flowers will be placed and the 19 names will be read aloud.

"The Tucson Color guard will be out there to do a rifle salute and play taps," said Byron. "Everyone in attendance should stay in their cars."

The event on Saturday morning is free and open to the public.

Attendees can park in the Marana Regional Airport parking lot to view the ceremony starting at 10 a.m.