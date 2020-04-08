First responders rally around retired paramedic battling Coronavirus

TUCSON - Hundreds of first responders turned out at St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday night to rally behind one of their own who is battling COVID-19

Larry Delfs has spent most of his adult life helping others as a paramedic for both the Tucson Fire Department and at St. Mary’s.

The 61-year old is now in the fight of his life against the Coronavirus, which has had him hospitalized for 14 days.

He initially thought he was having troubles with an asthma condition before testing positive for COVID-19.

Lights for Larry was a show of support for Delfs.

Fire trucks and police cars rolled into the parking lot at St. Mary’s with their lights blazing and sirens blaring.

First Responders and nurses held a moment of silence as they looked up to Delfs hospital window.

Retired homicide detective Bill Hanson, a longtime friend of Delfs, and paramedics at St. Mary’s Hospital organized the event.

Delfs served as a paramedic for 25 years in Tucson.

