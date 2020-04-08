DIGGING DEEPER: No shopping, no sales tax

TUCSON - Easter is just five days away and it's normally a busy time for retailers.

This week is also known as "Holy Week" in Mexico.

Shopping centers throughout the southwest border depend on the Mexican nationals to boost the economy.

The mall parking lots are normally filled with shoppers but that wasn't the case Tuesday.

Even the restaurants near the mall had little or no customers.

This has a huge impact on the economy.

"Just in Pima County alone, $1 billion is spent here by the Mexican nationals,"said Felipe Garcia, executive vice president of Visit Tucson.

So, you can imagine the sales tax generated and how this community will be impacted by the loss of revenue.

Garcia added that the sales taxes stay here and pays for police, fire, and other services used in Pima County.

Marty and Rob Potter from Oregon were visiting Tucson.

The Potter's were shocked to see the empty parking lot at Park Place Mall on Tuesday.

"It's strange," Marty said. "These are strange times none of us have lived through before. It's really odd."

Some are optimistic things will be back to normal soon, and the economy will turn around.

However, just when that happens is anyone's guess.