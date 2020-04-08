Death toll rises to 16 in Pima County

TUCSON - The death toll in Pima County has risen to 16 according to the update from Pima County Health Department released Wednesday morning.

According to PCHD, there are 464 cases of COVID-19 in Pima County as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. Of those, 16 people have died.

There are currently 97 people hospitalized in connection to the deadly disease, with 32 currently in the intensive care unit.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there are 2,726 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, with 80 deaths reported in connection to the virus.