Costco says first responders, healthcare workers can cut lines when shopping

TUCSON - Costco is showing health care workers and first responders their appreciation in a unique way.

The company recently started limiting the number of people they allow into each warehouse.

However, Costco says now police officers, paramedics, firefighters and healthcare workers can skip the long lines and get in first.

They just need to show proof of identification.

The new rules have been posted to Costco's website.

Other changes have been implemented including earlier closing times and limiting the number of guests a member can bring in to two people.