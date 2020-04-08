City of Tucson allowing restaurants to operate as pop-up grocery stores

TUCSON - The City of Tucson is now giving the go-ahead for restaurants to operate as pop-up grocery stores to help some establishments in this difficult time.

After her decision Wednesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she encourages Tucsonans to continue to rally around restaurants by ordering take out, purchasing gift cards and now by using for them for grocery items.

Jonathan's Cork popped up in Tucson in 1994, serving southwestern style food.

The restaurant will now offer packaged foods such as cuts of steak and pieces of fish, produce and paper goods.

John Schafer, manager of Jonathan’s Cork, knows it’s a whole new ballgame but one his restaurant is eager to play.

“We’re able to sell you eggs, fish, steak and some things you just can't get at the grocery store,” Schafer said. “We're so thankful you've been supporting us that we want to support you folks."

Schafer said everybody can use a little help during these hard times.

Melissa Fisher, a Tucson resident, ordered curbside at Jonathan’s Cork Wednesday night.

Fisher supports this new option to try and keep restaurants in business and her neighbors safe.

“Convenience, safety, you don’t have to go into the grocery store and experience the unknown," Fisher said. "Those are the essentials, the produce and the meat and the fish."

Schafer and his fellow employees have been packaging food and produce for customers.

They're leaning heavily on the heart of this community as this pop-up experiment begins.

“It keeps the doors open,” Schafer said. “We’re able to sell you items that will keep our employees paid.”