UArizona Public Health students assist health departments in tracking COVID-19

TUCSON - A group of students at the University of Arizona is stepping up to help the Pima County Health Department gather data about those who test positive for COVID-19.

The intellectual contributions from students could potentially help the local and state health departments track symptoms of the virus.

The long-term effects of the virus could also be potentially determined.

Furthermore, qualified public health students are able to call COVID-19 patients and ask them a series of questions.

"Everything about this is so new that we're really trying to get information about who's the most at risk and what the disease progression looks like," said Dr. Kristen Pogreba-Brown, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona.

Pogreba-Brown said several of her students and colleagues have stepped up to help gather data.

"The main thing that we're able to do is to help with the health department so that they can focus on some of the more complicated cases," Pogreba-Brown said.

Meanwhile, Pogreba-Brown's students are getting hands-on experience in the medical field.

Sarah Battaglia is one of those UArizona students.

The most interesting part to Battaglia is hearing a patient's experience that is completely different than that of another patient.

Battaglia added, "When it comes to getting tested, even just their symptoms in general, like no case is the same."