TPD responds to reported shooting at Fry’s parking lot in Rita Ranch

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Fry's located at Houghton and Rita Road in Rita Ranch Tuesday evening.

One person has been shot and three people have been detained, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan of TPD.

Dugan also reported that this incident is not random and that the involved individuals knew each other.

Furthermore, this incident is not connected to the Fry's grocery store, Dugan told News 4 Tucson.

Details are limited at this time.

