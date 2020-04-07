Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías’ successor Betty Villegas not seeking seat permanently

TUCSON - The Pima County Board of Supervisors appointed former Pima County Housing Director Betty Villegas to fill the remainder of the late Richard Elías’ term, Tuesday morning.

Elías died suddenly last month.

In a letter for consideration to the board, Villegas wrote quote:

"I would seek to support the Board's efforts to help all of the county's residents and serve as a reminder of the concerns that kept Richard up at night, and as an advocate of the solutions he championed...while I cannot fill his shoes, I will seek to walk his talk." Former Pima County Housing Director & Successor to Richard Elías, Betty Villegas

Villegas will not seek the seat permanently.

“A lot of who Betty will be as a supervisor is very similar to who Richard would be as a supervisor,” Supervisor Ramon Valadez said. “We are going through an unprecedented time right now."

Valadez said that was part of the reason he had insisted the person running for the office must be dedicated to making some very hard decisions.

Villegas spent 23 years with Pima County before retiring in 2018.

“Betty was very close to Richard Elías,” former supervisor Dan Eckstrom told News 4 Tucson.

“They worked together on housing issues," Eckstrom said. "She’s very knowledgeable, very active in the community. I think she’s going to do a tremendous job.”

Reflecting on the legacy of his close friend and colleague, Valadez considered Elías to be his a brother.

“Sometimes you love your brother a little more than you like him, but you always love him,” Valadez said.

"He had a particular gift for driving each of us nuts in his own particular way," Valadez said.

Valadez added that Elías brought "unbelievable heart, compassion and empathy" to the board.

Even if one of the board members disagreed with Elías, they always knew where he was coming from.

Only days before he died, Elías filled out paperwork to run for re-election this fall.

Villegas will be sworn in Thursday and serve through December.

After Villegas, the winner of the November 3rd election for the District 5 seat will take over and serve a four-year term.