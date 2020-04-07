PCSD taking proactive measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure at Pima County Detention Center

TUCSON - The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced the proactive measures it's taking to reduce exposure to the coronavirus at the Pima County Detention Center.

PCSD media specialist Kevin Adger shared what steps the department is taking to maintain safety at the Pima County Jail.

New inmates will be isolated from general facility members and other inmates for two weeks, Adger said.

Pima County Jail's population has reduced to less than 1,600 after collaborating with the courts.

PCDC Correctional Officer Guillermo Serrano said people are trying to stay in their beds and keep away from others.

Furthermore, Adger said that correctional officers entering the jail go through a screening process that detects signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Correctional officers are also provided PPE, or personal protective equipment, for their shift.

C.O. Serrano said the new directives make him feel safe at his workplace.

"I come in and clean my desk," Serrano said. "I feel like that makes them feel more comfortable."

Serrano is referring to his colleagues who will follow his lead, making sure everything is clean when they see him doing so.