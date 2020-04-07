John Lewis endorses Joe Biden

By BILL BARROW

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis is backing Joe Biden for president.

Lewis' support gives the prospective Democratic nominee his biggest symbolic endorsement among the many veteran black lawmakers who've lined up behind his candidacy.

The 80-year-old Lewis describes the former vice president as "a man of courage, a man of great conscience, a man of faith."

Lewis says the 77-year-old Biden would "help us regain our way as a nation."

Lewis is battling pancreatic cancer but says he'd "travel around America" for Biden if social distancing guidelines are eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.