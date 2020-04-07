“Arizona Gives Day” organizers say it’s a critical year for the event

TUCSON - Arizona Gives Day is a 24-hour long event for giving and it's taking place online.

The event started one minute after midnight on Tuesday.

Approximately 1,000 nonprofits across the Grand Canyon State participated in Arizona Gives Day.

Last year, Arizona Gives Day raised $3.6 million and over the last seven years, more than $17 million.

Event organizers said during this difficult time, nonprofits need the public's help.

"Non-profits are really struggling right now," said Jennifer Purcell, vice president of community engagement of Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. "They are on the front lines and they need our support."

Purcell said Arizona Gives Day is critical this year more than ever.

"No amount is too small and they are really hurting right now from closures of space," Purcell said. "They do not have income coming in, they do not have volunteers."

Friends of Pima Animal Care Center is one of the 983 nonprofits participating in Arizona Gives Day.

"So the biggest thing is medical," said Sara Wolfe Vaughan, Friends of PACC marketing & development specialist. "About 25 percent of the pets that come into PACC every year, that is close to 18,500, 25 percent of those are in need of medical care."

For example, a puppy with parvo.

"Most of our funding actually goes towards helping with these critical medial cases," Wolfe Vaughn said.

Wolfe Vaughn added that puppies with parvo need certain medication.

"We buy IV fluids for them, two different specialty medications for them," she said. "It is about $900 to treat a puppy for parvo."

Arizona Gives Day established an emergency relief fund this year that you can donate to.

Purcell said that she, and the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, is trying to raise a pool of money that will be distributed to the organizations participating in Arizona Gives to help them out.

"If you have it in your heart to give to an organization, give just a little bit to that relief fund, we would greatly appreciate it," said Purcell.

To donate, click here!