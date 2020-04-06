 Skip to Content

Woman found fatally shot inside parking garage in Phoenix

9:34 am AP - Arizona News, News, Top Stories

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a parking garage.

Sgt. Maggie Cox says officers were called to a central Phoenix apartment complex around 5:40 a.m. Monday near 16th Street and Northern Avenue.

They discovered the woman inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters responded to the scene but pronounced her dead.

Authorities are still working on confirming the identity of the 57-year-old victim and what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film