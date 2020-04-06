Multiple CBP employees in Southern AZ diagnosed with COVID-19, over 150 diagnosed across U.S.

TUCSON - As of Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that 160 of its employees have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

For Southern Arizona, specifically, a total of six cases have been reported within CBP.

According to U.S. CBP, three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in both the Nogales and Tucson locations.

CBP's New York location has the most coronavirus reports with a total of 52 confirmed cases, according to the organization's website.

Furthermore, to safeguard its employees and personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBP workforce "is using social distancing to the maximum extent possible," according to CBP's website.

In addition, CBP's website says "CBP has ensured that personnel who cannot telework have ready access to Personal Protective Equipment and comprehensive guidance for the use of that equipment."