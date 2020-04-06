Local students help those impacted by the Coronavirus

TUCSON - Spending a lot of time at home seems to be the new normal for all of us, especially with the stay-at-home order in effect and students doing school online.

Teenagers usually turn to video games or TV, but five local high school students decided to use their spare time helping those young and old.

Kyra Singh, Alex Caulin- Cardo, Makenna Ley, Sophia Lopez and Emily Rumph are all juniors in high school.

The five students came up with an organization called STITCHES. It stands for Serving the Impacted Tucson Communities with Help, Encouragement, and Support.

One of the founders of STITCHES is Kyra Singh.

Singh is a junior at Basis Tucson North High School.

"Three out of five people who helped start this organization have parents who are in the healthcare industry," Singh said. "We have kind of seen first hand how extreme the shortage is of masks."

As a result, the local students decided to so something about it.

"It started off just helping healthcare workers get masks," Singh said.

Recently, the CDC and the Trump Administration encouraged everyone to wear masks.

STITCHES made masks that are made out of 100 percent cotton for the general public.

The group also made masks for healthcare workers with special material.

Additionally, the students decided to take their services one step further by offering to pick up groceries for the elderly.

"All you do is email us. We will send you a form," Singh said. "Then, we go pick up your groceries and we deliver them to you for free."

STITCHES is also offering free tutoring for other students.

"We want to make sure they keep on task with their school work and also if they want to get a little bit ahead, we will be there too," Singh said.

If you would like to contact STITCHES for a service, you can do so by emailing StitchesTucson@gmail.com

You can also donate to STITCHES to help them buy more supplies to make their products for the community.

You can click here to donate!