Local groups breaking language barriers to inform indigenous peoples during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Several groups are stepping up to help break language barriers to inform those who speak indigenous languages about the coronavirus crisis and how to stay safe.

Migrant advocates fear the population can become vulnerable to the deadly virus if they are not properly informed about CDC guidelines and how to stay safe.

Especially since many immigrants are from the Northern Triangle of Central America and speak indigenous languages.

"Many of them are Maya, from Guatemala. They speak 23 different languages," said Blake Gentry, Director of Indigenous Languages Office, "They're not dialects. They're languages and they're not going to receive, from this government of the United States or local county and state officials, any information about COVID-19 in their languages."

Gentry decided it was important to compile a list of videos that interpret CDC guidelines.

"Many organizations of Mayan organizations and other indigenous organizations both in Guatemala and the United States were already producing them and posting them on the internet," Gentry said, "I went about collecting them and people started sending them to me."

Gentry said that once they reached the 23 Mayan languages that are from Guatemala, they created a list and posted it to the Indigenous Alliance website. He says they continually update the site.

"It may seem very far from Tucson but we are the border with the most border crossings in the entire world," Gentry said.

Gentry is referring to the U.S. - Mexico border.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, two Guatemalans in Eloy, Ariz. detention centers have tested positive for the virus.

The first case was reported to be a 45-year-old migrant and the second, a 24-year-old migrant.

ICE released the following statement that read in part:

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who have come in contact with the individual have been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms." Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe ICE Public Affairs Officer

For more information on how you can help the Indigenous Alliance and their efforts to interpret to the indigenous, click here.