LATEST: 2,456 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 65 deaths

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,456 COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning.

Sixty-five deaths in connection to the virus have been reported, 13 of the deaths were in Pima County.

There are 415 COVID-19 cases in Pima County, about 81 people have been hospitalized, according to Pima County.

Fifty-one percent of the hospitalized people in Pima County are between the ages of 65 or older, 36% are between the ages of 45-64, 13% are people between 20-44.

Case breakdown by age group in Pima County:

0-19: 5 (1.5%) 20-44: 131 (35%) 45-64: 128 (34%) 66 and up: 103 (28%) Unknown: 5 (1.5%)

Deaths by age in Pima County (Updated April 5, 4:33 p.m.)

0-19: 0 % 20-44: 1 (8%) 45-64: 7 (54%) 65+years: 5 (38%)

According to data from ADHS, 32,534 people have been tested in Arizona, 93% of the results were negative.

On March 31, Gov. Doug Ducey's 'Stay-at-Home' order went into effect at 5 p.m. The governor wants Arizonans to stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order stands until April 30.

Ducey ordered more businesses including hair salons and massage parlors to close in his latest clarification to the state's essential services.

For the latest information about COVID-19, visit www.pima.gov/COVID19, https://www.azdhs.gov/ or call 520-626-6016.