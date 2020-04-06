City of Nogales: 5th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County

TUCSON - The City of Nogales announced Monday that a fifth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Cruz County.

The fifth confirmed case came only three days after the fourth case was reported in Santa Cruz County.

The City of Nogales said the fifth case involved travel to an area with community spread.

Additionally, the individual reported to be the fifth COVID-19 case in Santa Cruz County has not required hospitalization.

Within the next two weeks, health officials anticipate a significant increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide, the City of Nogales said.

Furthermore, the City of Nogales said a total of 32,534 individuals have been tested for coronavirus across Arizona.

That total number of tested individuals was provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Of those 32,534 tested individuals, 88 have been reported in Santa Cruz County, according to the City of Nogales.

The fourth individual confirmed to have COVID-19 in the county is recovering at home, the City of Nogales said.

The City also said that to date, none of the five reported cases in Santa Cruz County have resulted in hospitalizations.

In addition, no COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the county.

For more coronavirus-related statistics, click here.

For more information regarding COVID-19 testing in Arizona, click here.