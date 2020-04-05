Tucsonans continue to adjust amid COVID-19 changes

TUCSON - As change continues to be the constant with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic Tusconans remain resilient, dealing with the changes day by day.

Reid park is normally one of the busiest parks in Tucson, but due to the stay-at-home order it is nearly empty.

The newest addition to the statewide executive order officially closed park amenities as well as hygiene services.

"It's just a strange time, I've never been so unsure what the next three weeks will bring. Not even in a disastrous way, but just I have no idea what three weeks from now will look like, I don't think I've ever felt that way before," said Ed Tobin, a local resident.

Ed Tobin and his sister, Jacqueline, came to Reid park to enjoy the day and saia they are happy the list of essential services has been shortened while still being able to go to parks.

"I think it's a smart thing to do. I don't mind waiting or going without that to me it's not essential you know I know for a lot of people it is but to me it's not an essential. My hair can get a little bit longer and bad and my nails can grow out it's ok it's worth it," said Jacqueline Tobin.

According to the executive order outside activities are still permitted as long as you practice proper social distancing.

"I think if we all keep our heads about us and be positive go focus on your family and yourself and be at home take this time to do that, we'll come out stronger," said Ed Tobin.

With new information and changes coming daily due to the virus, Jacqueline says she's trying to practice social distancing with everyone including family, which she admits feels a little weird, but says it's worth it.

"We're not alone you know what I mean, I'm not the only one having to do it so that's why it's working out so well because everyone is getting used to it and everyone is reaching out and everyone is doing it and so that's why it's not so bad because you're not alone," said Jacqueline Tobin.