Tucson grandmother celebrates 100th birthday with parade

TUCSON— When Marion Hotchkiss had to cancel her 100th birthday party because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her family and friends decided to celebrate in a different way.

Hotchkiss’ loved ones decorated their cars and put on a birthday parade.

“This is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. Well, maybe not the greatest but one of the greatest,” said Hotchkiss.

Taped up next to her chair was a sign that read “I’ve seen 99 birthdays and COVID won’t take this one.”