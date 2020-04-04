Gov. Ducey announces state agreement with Honeywell to produce N95 masks for Arizona

PHOENIX— Gov. Doug Ducey announced a new state agreement with Honeywell to produce over 6 million N95 masks for Arizona over the next 12 months.

According to a press release, the Arizona Department of Health Services will deliver masks to county health departments for distribution to health, safety and emergency response workers.

Honeywell announced Monday that it is adding manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix to produce the N95 face masks.

The company expects to the new mask production line will create more than 500 new jobs.