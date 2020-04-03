New England Patriots deliver 300K masks to healthcare workers in NY fighting COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - It isn't every day that the New England Patriots logo is a welcomed site in New York.

But on Friday, it was different.

Helping to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Patriots Organization assisted health care workers in New York by delivering 300,000 N-95 masks by way of the patriots' team hauler Friday morning while escorted by a heavy police presence.

The critical protective equipment is part of the more than 1.7 million N-95 masks that Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased and had flown from China to Boston overnight on the team plane.

Kraft says he purchased the masks to help hospitals in both New York and Massachusetts.

Kraft added that he and his family were honored to be part of this "humanitarian mission."

100,000 masks were also dropped off to hospitals in Rhode Island.