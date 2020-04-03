Local impact after Gov. Ducey narrows list of essential businesses

TUCSON - In an effort to provide clarity, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey narrowed the list of essential services Friday afternoon.

In an update to the statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m., the governor is now mandating places offering "personal-hygiene" services to close.

Barber shops, hair and nail salons, tanning salons, spas, massage parlors and tattoo parlors are mandated to close by 5 p.m. Saturday, citing concerns for social distancing.

This follows the criticism Governor Ducey faced over this issue at a town hall Thursday night.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is one of the mayors across the state who wanted Governor Ducey to do this earlier.

“Those types of businesses, you cannot practice CDC guidelines for social distancing,” Romero said Friday afternoon. “This is a good step in the right direction for Arizonans, Tucsonans and it will help save lives.”

Tami Mattingly-Jackson owns Bonnie and Clyde’s Hairstyling in Marana, Ariz.

Out of an abundance of caution, Mattingly-Jackson closed her doors March 17.

“For us, it wasn’t good for our community,” Mattingly-Jackson said. “We didn’t want to get anybody sick because we were touching them. So, I didn’t feel it was safe for us to practice hair anymore at that time.”

In addition to narrowing the list of essential services, public park amenities including playgrounds, basketball courts and bathrooms are ordered to close by Saturday at 5 p.m.