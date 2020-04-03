DIGGING DEEPER: Tucsonans react to national study about COVID-19 effect on Hispanic population

TUCSOn - A study just released by the Pew Research Center said overall, Hispanics are more likely over to see the Coronavirus as a major threat to their health and finances.

The spread of COVID-19 has the potential to hit as many of the nation's nearly 60-million Latinos.

For members of the Hispanic community who live in the historic Barrio Anita, the Coronoavirus is having a major impact on their lives.

The matriarch of the Soto family is 79-year-old Grace.

Governor Ducey's executive orders mean Grace can no longer greet customers in the family business, Anita's Street Market.

Anita's Street Market is a business Grace and her late husband started nearly 40 years ago.

Grace's granddaughter, Gracie Soto, told News 4 Tucson that she and her grandmother made an agreement:

If Grace is going to remain at the business, she is going to have to distance herself from the customers in order to keep herself safe, and the customers safe, too.

"She's not really doing a lot, but she's still here giving orders," Gracie said. So, it has affected our family in that way."

The survey by Pew Research Center showed families, like the Soto's, are struggling.

The granddaughter, Gracie, agreed with the findings.

"Speaking as a Mexican woman, having friends and families who do run different types of businesses, besides food, being closed down due to all that's going on," Gracie said.

Gracie is referring to the coronavirus when she said 'all that's going on.'

Gracie mentioned the other people who are being affected, including those who work in hotels and certain places that are not considered essential during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It has affected them, and can't go to work," Gracie said. "They can't get their paycheck, so they can't provide what they usually do for their families or pay bills."

Gracie's mother, Sonia, also works in the family-owned and family-run business.

At Anita's Street Market, you will find four generations working hard and helping both each other and the community to overcome this vicious virus.

Gracies grandmother, Grace, or 'Nana,' as the matriarch is called, is very concerned.

Nana said she doesn't mind staying home, but not all the time.

Nana can also no longer go out to dinner, or shopping, but she understands it's for her own good, given the fact she is in the high risk category.

Nana said her faith in God will guide them through these troubling times.

The family said they will overcome the struggles and it will make them stronger.