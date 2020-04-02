Pima County officials discuss strategies to combat COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - The Pima County Board of Supervisors covered many topics in just one hour to combat the Coronavirus in Pima County at a board meeting on Thursday.

On Thursday, the number of new COVID-19 cases totaled 20.

However, that doesn't mean those people were just diagnosed.

Dr. Francisco Garcia, the deputy county administrator, said the total numbers jump overnight so do not panic.

"There is some reporting lag because we try to make sure we are as accurate as we can be," said Garcia. "The overall trend is what we should be focused on."

There is currently 237 cases in Pima County.

However, only 45 of those individuals have visited the hospital.

192 have stayed home.

"At this point in time, with the existing hospital capacity, local hospitals are not overwhelmed," said Garcia.

Pima County administrators are doing their best to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

They are doing so by issuing a new policy: Checking temperatures.

"This is a measure to improve the safety of the work place and reassure employees who have to work that it is a safe place to work," said Chuck Huckelberry, the Pima County administrator.

However, a different measure in place for restaurants is hurting business.

"Restaurants are still stepping up to do their part to stay open as best they can to support their employees and continue supporting the Tucson community and our economy," said Supervisor Steve Christy.

Christy said local restaurants need the community's help.

"We can do our part by ordering take-out or delivery from our favorite eateries," said Christy. "A hot chicken from Lucky Wishbone sounds pretty good for lunch."

Pima County has minimal medical supplies on hand.

So it is currently on a waiting list for a supply shipment.

"You are going to find that as bad as it seems here in Pima County, we are still on a pretty good stead compared to some of the larger population areas," said John Voorhees, the assistant county administrator.

Furthermore, local vendors are also taking initiative.

They are doing what they can to help fight the pandemic.

"One such vendor has transitioned it's artificial heart manufacturing business to create multi-use sanitizer solutions," said Voorhees. "We placed an order with the company for 100 gallons of sanitizer per week with the option of ordering more."

In addition to assistance from local vendors, Pima Community College also plans to help.

PCC plans to donate its remaining PPE to local hospitals.