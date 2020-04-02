Mayor Romero joining fellow AZ mayors urging Gov. Dcey to narrow list of essential services during COVID-19

TUCSON - Mayor Regina Romero of Tucson announced on Twitter Thursday evening that she is joining fellow mayors throughout the state and requesting Gov. Doug Ducey to narrow the list of essential services in his executive order that was issued Monday, March 23.

Romero is asking Governor Ducey to narrow the list of essential services so that includes only "those that support critical infrastructure and protect public health."

The City of Phoenix's mayor, Kate Gallego, also posted to Twitter Thursday evening that Phoenix would be joining mayors from across the state "to urge [Governor Ducey] to make a list of services better reflecting the crisis are facing right now."

Gallego also tweeted that "there is no playbook for COVID-19 but there are best practices set forth by the [Department of Homeland Security] for what 'essential' services should be."