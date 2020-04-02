Gun background checks spike to record numbers amid safety concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Background checks for guns are on the rise.

Gun background checks have spiked to record numbers in the past month, amid concerns about safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to FBI officials, 3.7 million background checks were done in March, the most background checks for a single month since the system began in 1998.

In comparison, more than two and a half million background checks were conducted in March 2019.

Gun dealers say Americans are worried about an uncertain future and protecting themselves.

Gun control advocates worry the surge will lead to greater gun violence, especially among first-time buyers who may not be able to get proper training.

According to estimates from Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting, of the 3.7 million background checks done last month, about 2.5 million represented firearm sales, an increase of about 85 percent over March 2019.