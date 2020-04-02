Gov. Ducey answers questions at Coronavirus town hall in Phoenix

PHOENIX - On Thursday night, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey fielded questions and provided an update on Arizona's response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor recognized state and private labs have conducted more than 23,000 COVID-19 tests, however, Ducey stressed we must prioritize testing because there is a shortage.

"The issue is we don't have enough tests," Ducey said. "We are able to process the tests. Once we're able to acquire more tests, we'll be able to conduct more tests."

Gov. Ducey was pressed on why hair and nail salons are considered essential businesses when it is very difficult to practice social distancing in that setting.

"We focused on shutting down as much as we could have these issues to slow that spread," the governor said. "If there's additional guidance that's necessary because those services are not covered under the order."

Ducey said if Arizonans ignore the stay-at-home order they could face jail time.

"Law enforcement can suggest they begin listening to the order," he said. "And if they don't, they're going to have a Class 1 misdemeanor which is a $2,500 fine and up to six months in jail, and we will enforce that."

As the nation's economy toils, the governor promised help.

"You're talking about with the state unemployment someone who'd going to be able to receive $840 a week over the course of this," Ducey said. "They won't lose their apartment, they won't lose their home."

State leaders know the number of Coronavirus cases will continue to rise as well as the number of hospitalizations since the peak of this pandemic has not yet hit Arizona.

Governor Ducey said the state has 1500 ventilators and ordered 5,000 more.

"As this grows, we may need more hospital beds," the governor said. "We're planning if necessary, if needed, two additional field hospitals in Maricopa County, one in Pima County."