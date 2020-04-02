Getting Answers: Upcoming government checks

TUCSON - Eligible taxpayers will soon receive an Economic Impact Payment or what is commonly being referred to as a government “stimulus” check.

Individuals will receive up to $1,200 and married couples up to $2,400, with an extra $500 for each qualifying child under 17.

The payments will be sent to individuals with an annual income of up to $75,000, and married couples making up to $150,000.

“We’re expecting these direct deposits to hit peoples’ bank accounts in the next three weeks,” said Brian Watson, an Internal Revenue Service agent.

If you don’t have direct deposit, the check will be mailed to you and thus take longer.

Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return will receive a check through direct deposit.

One group that won’t receive a full payment, if anything at all: Those who are behind on child support payments.

As it often happens during tough times, the checks have brought out scammers.

Watson said scammers have been calling consumers and also mailing them phony checks.

“The IRS will not call and ask for personal information, your name, your Social Security number or your bank information,” Watson said.

Regarding “checks” being mailed to taxpayers, Watson shared some tips.'

“We are hearing reports of bogus checks being mailed to individuals," Watson said. "Just discard them, throw them away, shred them. The Treasury is not sending any checks this early.”

For more information regarding the IRS and the coronavirus, click here.

