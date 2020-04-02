Ducey: Order allows certain prescription refills without trip to doctor’s office

PHOENIX⁠ — Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Thursday that allows pharmacists to dispense emergency refills while avoiding a trip to the doctor's office.

Under the order, Arizonans would be able to receive a refill on their medication for up to 180 days, according to a news release.



“We want to make sure our seniors and vulnerable populations are staying safe and physically distancing to the greatest extent possible, while having access to needed medications,” said Governor Ducey. “This commonsense order will also help free up physicians to focus on providing critical medical services at this time.”



The order takes effect on April 2. Under the order, the Board of Pharmacy will:

Allow pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of maintenance medications for a 90-day supply and an additional 90-day supply if needed

Waive certain electronic prescribing requirements;

Extend the requirement for a prescriber to deliver a follow-up paper prescription to the pharmacy from seven days to 15 days

Allow a phone-in prescription to be sent to the pharmacy via fax, scan, or photo as long as the original, hard copy prescription is kept by the prescriber

Waive certain hospital prescribing labeling restrictions for multidose medications

Allow pharmacists to interchange therapeutically equivalent medications of the same FDA drug classification unless the prescriber has noted that the medication shall be dispensed as written;

Waive the requirement for companies producing hand sanitizer to be permitted

And allow an Arizona pharmacy to receive pharmaceuticals from an unpermitted wholesaler, third-party logistics provider, or manufacturer located in another state or country to alleviate pharmaceutical shortages.

This order also outlines new requirements when filling hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine; including limiting the prescription to a 14-day supply, requiring that a prescription must be presented with a diagnosis code for COVID-19 from the prescriber, and more.





View the Executive Order HERE.



For more information, visit ArizonaTogether.org.