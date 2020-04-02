Diamond Center May concerts postponed due to COVID-19

TUCSON - Diamond Center announced Thursday that it has postponed its May concerts due to concerns with COVID-19.

According to Desert Diamond Casino officials, the events that will be postponed are listed below.

Runaway June, originally scheduled for May 2

Ladies of the 80’s, originally scheduled for May 23.

The free 4th Annual Waila Celebration at Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita, originally scheduled for May 16.

“Given the public health emergency, we have had to reschedule our May performances," Treena Parvello, Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said. We want to ensure that our guests have the opportunity to safely enjoy these shows when conditions allow. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation.”