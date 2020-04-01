Tucson neighborhood celebrates 7-year-old’s birthday during coronavirus

TUCSON - A Tucson neighborhood helped a little girl celebrate her 7th birthday after the coronavirus canceled her birthday party.

Amanda Dotort said she turned to social media asking her neighbors to help her put together a “7 hunt” to make her daughter Mckenzie’s birthday special.

Dotort said she got the idea from a parent of one of her students. She asked her neighbors if they would put 7s in their windows, yards and driveways so she could take her daughter on the hunt around the neighborhood to see the decorations.

Dotort said the entire neighborhood joined in to wish McKenzie happy birthday! Dotort drove her daughter around and said she was humbled by the outpouring of kindness.